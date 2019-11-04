Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

MATX opened at $38.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average is $37.79.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $557.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.55 million. Matson had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Matson will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $123,921.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $565,754.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,559.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MATX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.