Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.58

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.58 and last traded at $59.33, with a volume of 91076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.01.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 28,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,491,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

