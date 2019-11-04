Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,012,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,785,021,000 after buying an additional 367,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after buying an additional 297,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mastercard by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,943,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,576,000 after buying an additional 1,548,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,929,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,811,000 after buying an additional 640,063 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,394,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,014,114,000 after purchasing an additional 91,436 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.41.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $789,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.51, for a total transaction of $2,077,896.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,947,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,842,614,949.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,204 shares of company stock worth $30,207,689. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $279.58. The stock had a trading volume of 72,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,491. The company has a market cap of $280.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.33. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $293.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

