MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Trading Up 2.3% After Analyst Upgrade

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) shares were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock to $80.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. MasTec traded as high as $69.34 and last traded at $70.02, approximately 841,773 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 908,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.46.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MasTec from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

Get MasTec alerts:

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,501,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,644.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,536,000 after buying an additional 139,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,957,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,998,000 after buying an additional 35,049 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in MasTec by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,919,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,988,000 after buying an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MasTec by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,706,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,949,000 after buying an additional 106,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in MasTec by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,050,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. MasTec had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.