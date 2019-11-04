Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03-2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.
Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.50. The stock had a trading volume of 202,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,900. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average is $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.36.
Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.06). Masonite International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $562.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.
Masonite International Company Profile
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.
