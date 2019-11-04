Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03-2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.50. The stock had a trading volume of 202,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,900. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average is $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.06). Masonite International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $562.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOOR shares. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

