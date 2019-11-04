Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Insider Sells $510,081.25 in Stock

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 11,125 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $510,081.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE MAS opened at $46.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $46.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. Masco’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Masco’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

Masco announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 111.6% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 94.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Masco from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

