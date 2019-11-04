Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)’s share price rose 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.36, approximately 523,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 242,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

MMLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.59 million, a PE ratio of -28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 255.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -526.32%.

In other news, major shareholder Robert D. Bondurant bought 470,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $4,635,245.16. Over the last three months, insiders bought 476,021 shares of company stock worth $4,662,144. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,885,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 172,157 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 55,900.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

