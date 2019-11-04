Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP opened at $5.04 on Monday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $198.59 million, a PE ratio of -26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 255.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Robert D. Bondurant purchased 470,106 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $4,635,245.16. Insiders acquired 476,021 shares of company stock worth $4,662,144 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMLP. BidaskClub raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

