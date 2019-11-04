Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

VAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura set a $136.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

NYSE VAC traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.26. The company had a trading volume of 219,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.41. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $113.08. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.93 and a 200-day moving average of $99.64.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $397,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz bought 4,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.70 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $742,642 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.8% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.