Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Takes $541,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,846.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,428,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961,655 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 524.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,735,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,315 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,433,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,493 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,427,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33,792,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,706,000 after purchasing an additional 941,381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.79. 43,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,814. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.60. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $27.05.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

