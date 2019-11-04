Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VAW. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 115.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $207,000.

VAW traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,031. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.63. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $103.54 and a 1 year high of $130.27.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

