Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $91.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 target price on shares of Mantech International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Mantech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Mantech International to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

MANT stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. Mantech International has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $579.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.39 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mantech International will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 32,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $2,204,659.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,162.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard John Wagner sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $603,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,206.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mantech International by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Mantech International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mantech International by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,329 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mantech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Mantech International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

