Manna (MANNA) Hits Market Cap of $310,654.00

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Manna has a market cap of $310,654.00 and approximately $96.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. In the last week, Manna has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004612 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000399 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,080.88 or 0.98201796 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About Manna

Manna (MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,537,324 coins and its circulating supply is 561,046,752 coins. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

