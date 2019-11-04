Malaga Cove Capital LLC Trims Stake in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC reduced its position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. 58.com accounts for about 1.5% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in 58.com were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WUBA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 735.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 469,306 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in 58.com by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in 58.com by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 316,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in 58.com by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in 58.com by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WUBA traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $54.62. 177,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.73. 58.com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.68.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The information services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 58.com had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $601.44 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that 58.com Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.23 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on 58.com in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.40 price target on the stock. BOCOM International cut 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut 58.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

