Malaga Cove Capital LLC Lowers Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 155.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.2% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 311.8% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.33.

In other news, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $204,074.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,610.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David S. Congdon sold 30,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $4,990,126.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,351.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,691. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.87. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $191.28.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

