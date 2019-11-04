Malaga Cove Capital LLC Lowers Position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lessened its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Aecom were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 204,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aecom during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aecom during the second quarter worth approximately $444,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aecom by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Aecom by 6.7% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.45. 16,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,517. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59. Aecom has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Aecom had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Aecom’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Aecom from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus set a $45.00 price target on Aecom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays raised Aecom from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Aecom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.10.

Aecom Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

