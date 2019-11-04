Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $751,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in NVIDIA by 143.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 416.7% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 313.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $5,613,216.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $418,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,383 shares of company stock valued at $11,625,217. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura restated a “hold” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.15.

Shares of NVDA traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.49. 297,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,355,915. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.76 and its 200-day moving average is $169.09. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $222.00. The company has a market cap of $122.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

