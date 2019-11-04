Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics comprises 0.9% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after buying an additional 27,034 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.77. 194,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,744. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.02. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,200 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $217,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 57,550 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $3,963,468.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,966.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ARW. Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

