Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mack Cali Realty were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 304.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,275 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,796,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,714,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,012,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,741,000 after acquiring an additional 253,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,638,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,442,000 after acquiring an additional 194,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLI opened at $22.24 on Monday. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.46.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.04). Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $131.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Mack Cali Realty’s payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLI shares. TheStreet lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mack Cali Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

