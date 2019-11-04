LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $71.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.42% from the stock’s current price.

LYFT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on LYFT in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on LYFT from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on LYFT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded LYFT from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

LYFT stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,277,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689,176. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81. LYFT has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $955.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LYFT will post -11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $1,288,500.00. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $3,647,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $8,364,920 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LYFT by 451.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LYFT during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LYFT during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of LYFT by 500.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LYFT during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

