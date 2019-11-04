LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 63.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded LYFT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price target on LYFT from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on LYFT from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on LYFT to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded LYFT from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shares of LYFT traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,277,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average of $53.81. LYFT has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $955.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LYFT will post -11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LYFT news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $1,513,050.00. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $1,288,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $8,364,920.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LYFT by 451.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LYFT during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LYFT during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of LYFT by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LYFT during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

