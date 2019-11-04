Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given a $75.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

MKM Partners set a $75.00 price target on Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lumentum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lumentum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Lumentum from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.90.

NASDAQ:LITE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,480. Lumentum has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 41,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,888.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,148.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,933 shares of company stock valued at $10,941,834. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5,481.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

