Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given “Buy” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LULU. Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.61.

LULU traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.69. 2,010,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,199. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $110.71 and a 1 year high of $209.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total transaction of $20,230,725.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $704,415.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 46,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.94, for a total value of $9,155,296.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,760.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,548 shares of company stock valued at $79,395,186. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

