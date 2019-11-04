Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,063,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,813,552,000 after purchasing an additional 519,269 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 39.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,825,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,057,000 after acquiring an additional 990,207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $315,490,000 after acquiring an additional 416,753 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,310,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.61.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $200.69 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $110.71 and a 52-week high of $209.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.94 and a 200-day moving average of $184.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The company had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 99,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $20,004,048.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,295.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total transaction of $20,230,725.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,548 shares of company stock valued at $79,395,186. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

