LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) Trading 8.6% Higher

LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD)’s share price traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.01, 297,839 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 607,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of LSC Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 million, a P/E ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). LSC Communications had a positive return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LSC Communications Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith H. Hamilton purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKSD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 74,437 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 60.8% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,337,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 505,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,035 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 60.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 760,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 286,226 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 828.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 228,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

