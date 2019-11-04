LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 277 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $5,100,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 522,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,295,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,222,000 after purchasing an additional 876,371 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,386,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,579,000 after purchasing an additional 134,804 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 256,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

NYSE BMY opened at $57.16 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

