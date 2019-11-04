LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Brion S. Johnson sold 3,316 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $199,158.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,991.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brion S. Johnson sold 3,299 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $200,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,622.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,860 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $57.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.46. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.