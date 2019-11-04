LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 280.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE:PPG opened at $125.44 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.41 and a 1 year high of $126.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.73 and a 200-day moving average of $115.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,772,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,418,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on PPG Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.18.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.