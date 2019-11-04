LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 68 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA SPY opened at $306.14 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $233.76 and a 1-year high of $304.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $1.3836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.