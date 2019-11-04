LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,136 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Waste Management by 45.8% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 360,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,539,000 after acquiring an additional 113,173 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 45,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 33,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total value of $68,294.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,894.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $957,468.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,347 shares of company stock worth $1,585,155 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WM opened at $111.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.49 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.53 and its 200 day moving average is $113.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.82.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

