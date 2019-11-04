LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stake Increased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 315.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in LPL Financial by 70,000.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 59.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 610.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup set a $93.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $110.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.52.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $1,486,751.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,716,566.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 48,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,852,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,222,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,026 shares of company stock valued at $8,276,415 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.00. 51,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,314. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average is $79.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.33. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $89.89.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

