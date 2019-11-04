Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,514,006 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,965,000 after purchasing an additional 103,054 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 627,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,270 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 147,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,635 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $24.94 on Monday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $91.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

