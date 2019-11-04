Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Apergy were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the 1st quarter worth about $4,757,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apergy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Apergy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Apergy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Apergy by 9,904.0% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APY shares. Bank of America set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $32.00 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.50 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Apergy from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

Apergy stock opened at $26.33 on Monday. Apergy Corp has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $43.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Apergy had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $278.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

