Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $488,000 Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 7,627.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,025,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1,281.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,862 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 667.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,528,000 after purchasing an additional 972,104 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 16.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,648,000 after purchasing an additional 275,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 23.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,329,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,608,000 after purchasing an additional 250,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $21.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.59. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.71.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PENN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

In other news, Director David A. Handler bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $530,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 169,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,301.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

