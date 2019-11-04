Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.9% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 406.7% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.77.

In related news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at $509,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $377.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $382.37 and its 200 day moving average is $362.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $241.18 and a 1-year high of $399.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

