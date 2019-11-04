Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given New GBX 68 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 68 ($0.89) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. HSBC dropped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 52 ($0.68) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 63 ($0.82) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 63.67 ($0.83).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 58.14 ($0.76) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.91. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.97. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87).

In related news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 93,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69), for a total value of £49,782.90 ($65,050.18). Also, insider Amanda Mackenzie OBE purchased 63,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £31,783.50 ($41,530.77).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

