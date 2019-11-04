LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given a $38.00 Price Target by Guggenheim Analysts

Guggenheim set a $38.00 price objective on LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut LKQ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut LKQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.44.
LKQ stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,177. LKQ has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of LKQ by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of LKQ by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 522.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.
About LKQ
LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
