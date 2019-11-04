LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given a $38.00 Price Target by Guggenheim Analysts

Guggenheim set a $38.00 price objective on LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut LKQ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut LKQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.44.

LKQ stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,177. LKQ has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of LKQ by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of LKQ by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 522.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

