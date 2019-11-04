Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.86.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

LFUS stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.77. 223,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,616. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.64 and its 200-day moving average is $174.99. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $149.80 and a 12 month high of $206.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.14 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 2,509.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 68,246 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 72,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.