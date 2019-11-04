Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

LFUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.86.

Littelfuse stock traded up $3.70 on Thursday, hitting $184.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,629. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.75. Littelfuse has a one year low of $149.80 and a one year high of $206.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.14 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Littelfuse by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 2,509.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,555,000 after buying an additional 68,246 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 72,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,868,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

