Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Trading 5.1% Higher

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83, 582,948 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 623,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LCTX. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.98.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,709,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $177,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $47,000.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

