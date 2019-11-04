Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GBT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

In related news, insider De Dominicis Robert 490,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. Also, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 2,765 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $150,305.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,371 shares of company stock worth $549,865. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBT opened at $49.72 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 16.79, a current ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

