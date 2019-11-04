Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 1,023 Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 323.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Alcoa by 24.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

AA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gabelli cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $21.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.47. Alcoa Corp has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $37.94.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Corp will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

