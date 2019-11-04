Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading Up 29.2% Over Last 7 Days

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 24.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $10.78 million and $4.35 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $2.79 or 0.00029620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00653697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011254 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.