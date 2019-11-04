Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK) to Release Earnings on Monday

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 11th. Analysts expect Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $45.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $45.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.