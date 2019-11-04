Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 11th. Analysts expect Liberty Braves Group Series C to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Liberty Braves Group Series C to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Liberty Braves Group Series C alerts:

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $29.58 on Monday. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.80 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BATRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.