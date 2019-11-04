LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Trading Up 0.2%

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $129.04 and last traded at $123.60, approximately 18,282 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 172,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.41.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LHCG shares. BidaskClub lowered LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on LHC Group from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.18.

Get LHC Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.57. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $517.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 22,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.