LHC Group (LHCG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) is set to issue its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. LHC Group has set its FY19 guidance at $4.25 to $4.35 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $517.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.24 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LHC Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LHC Group stock opened at $128.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $88.18 and a twelve month high of $129.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.94 and a 200-day moving average of $116.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.18.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

