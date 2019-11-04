Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Lexington Realty Trust has set its FY 2019 guidance at $0.76-0.80 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $0.76-0.80 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 84.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.84. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on Lexington Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

