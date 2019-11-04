Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Sells 375 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 7.6% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.43. The stock had a trading volume of 22,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,230. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $119.35 and a 1 year high of $155.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.49.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.