Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Purchases 300 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in 3M by 6.0% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 192,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,383,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in 3M by 10.7% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 21,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in 3M by 8.3% during the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in 3M by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research set a $177.00 price objective on 3M and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $3.79 on Monday, hitting $173.88. 119,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,655. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.73. The company has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

